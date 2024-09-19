UAE President to begin official visit to US on Monday

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 19 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will start an official visit to the United States of America on Monday, the first since assuming the Presidency of the UAE.

He will discuss with US President Joe Biden the historical ties that link the UAE and the US, which date back more than 50 years. The two leaders will explore opportunities to further enhance bilateral cooperation and boost the UAE-US strategic partnership, particularly in the areas of the economy, investment, technology, artificial intelligence, space, renewable energy, climate action, sustainability solutions and other aspects that advance both nations' vision for a more prosperous future for all.

During the visit, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed will meet with a number of US officials to discuss ways to develop UAE-US relations at all levels, and will exchange views with the US President on various regional and international issues of mutual interest. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor