UAE President, Turkish FM discuss ties, regional stability

Abu Dhabi, Dec 26 President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with visiting Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on strengthening bilateral ties and addressing pressing regional issues.

During the meeting on Wednesday, Fidan conveyed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's wishes for the UAE's continued prosperity, while the UAE president expressed his hope for Turkey's sustained growth and development, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Emirates News Agency (WAM).

They highlighted the expanding cooperation between the two countries in areas such as trade, investment, and energy, it reported.

They emphasised the importance of collaboration to address regional challenges and safeguard regional stability, and reiterated their commitment to preventing the escalation of conflicts that threaten regional security, it reported.

The two sides reviewed developments in the Middle East, stressing the need to intensify efforts to prevent the expansion of regional conflict, which threatens security and stability, and pursue a clear path to peace that ensures stability and security for all.

They both stressed unwavering support for Syria's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the aspirations of the Syrian people for peace, stability, and progress, it said.

They also agreed on the need for concerted international efforts to promote Syria's reconstruction and ensure its long-term stability, it added.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security, and Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State.

