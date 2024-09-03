UAE President, UK Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations, regional developments by phone

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 3 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from the Rt Hon Sir Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, during which they discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two nations, aimed at serving mutual interests and fulfilling their peoples' aspirations for sustainable development and prosperity.

During the call, Nahyan and Sir Keir Starmer also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of shared concern, with a focus on ongoing tensions in the Middle East. They reaffirmed their countries' commitment to supporting efforts to achieve peace, security, and stability on the regional and global levels; and stressed the importance of international action to contain escalating tensions in the region and prevent conflict from spreading, which could further threaten security and stability. (ANI/WAM)

