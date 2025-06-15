UAE President, UK Prime Minister hold phone call to discuss regional developments

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 15 (ANI/ WAM): UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a telephone conversation today with Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, during which they discussed strategic relations between the two countries and reviewed recent developments in the Middle East and their impact on regional security and stability.

Both sides emphasised the importance of intensifying efforts to de-escalate tensions and promote dialogue and diplomacy to resolve crises and maintain peace and stability in the region. (ANI/ WAM)

