UAE President, VPs congratulate Australian PM on Labor Party's victory

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 3 (ANI/WAM): President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a congratulatory message to Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Australia, on the Labor Party's victory for a second term in the Australian government elections.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to the Australian Prime Minister. (ANI/WAM)

