UAE President, VPs congratulate Co-Prince of Principality of Andorra on National Day

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 8 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Episcopal Joan-Enric Vives I Sicilia, Co-Prince of the Principality of Andorra, on his country's National Day.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to the Co-Prince of the Principality of Andorra and to Prime Minister Xavier Espot Zamora on the occasion. (ANI/WAM)

