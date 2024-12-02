UAE President, VPs congratulate Laos President on National Day

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 2 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith on the occasion of his country's National Day.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to President Sisoulith and to the country's Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone. (ANI/WAM)

