UAE President, VPs congratulate President of National Council for Safeguard of Homeland of Niger on Independence Day

Dubai [UAE], August 3 (ANI/WAM): President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to General Abdourahamane Tchiani, President of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland of Niger, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar congratulatory messages to General Abdourahamane Tchiani, and Prime Minister Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine. (ANI/WAM)

