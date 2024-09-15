UAE President, VPs congratulate presidents of Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala on their Independence days

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 15 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent congratulatory messages to President Xiomara Castro of the Republic of Honduras, President Jose Daniel Ortega Saavedra of the Republic of Nicaragua, President Bernardo Arevalo of the Republic of Guatemala, President Rodrigo Chaves Robles of the Republic of Costa Rica, and President Nayib Bukele of the Republic of El Salvador, on the occasion of their countries' Independence Days.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to the Presidents of Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, El Salvador and Guatemala. (ANI/WAM)

