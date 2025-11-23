UAE President, VPs offer condolences to King of Bahrain on passing of Sheikh Ibrahim bin Hamad

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 23 (ANI/WAM): President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, expressing his sincere sympathies and heartfelt condolences on the passing of Sheikh Ibrahim bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Khalifa.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages of condolences to King Hamad. (ANI/WAM)

