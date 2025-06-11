UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of Prince Faisal bin Turki

Abu Dhabi [UAE] June 11 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the passing of Prince Faisal bin Turki bin Saud Al Kabeer Al Saud.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Saudi King. (ANI.WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor