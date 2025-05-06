UAE President welcomes Turkish Foreign Minister, reaffirms strategic bilateral ties

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 6 : UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed Hakan Fidan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

According to Gulf News, this visit is part of a broader effort to strengthen the strategic partnership between the United Arab Emirates and Turkey, which has seen increased cooperation in political, economic, and regional areas in recent years.

During their meeting, Minister Fidan delivered warm greetings and best wishes from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, expressing optimism for the UAE's ongoing development and prosperity. In a gesture of mutual respect and friendship, Sheikh Mohamed reciprocated by sending his personal regards to President Erdogan and wishing the Turkish people continued peace, progress, and stability. This cordial exchange highlighted the mutual respect and goodwill between the leadership of the two nations.

The two sides engaged in detailed discussions about enhancing bilateral collaboration across various sectors, including trade, investment, defence, and technology. They emphasised the importance of deepening cooperation in ways that align with the shared interests and long-term goals of both countries.

Their conversation also covered several regional and global developments, with a particular focus on the evolving political landscape in the Middle East and the necessity for cooperative approaches to address ongoing conflicts and challenges. As noted by Gulf News, both parties highlighted the significance of dialogue, diplomacy, and partnership in promoting regional peace and long-term stability.

The meeting was attended by key UAE officials, including Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi; and Minister of State Khalifa Shaheen Almarar.

Gulf News further reported that this high-level engagement reflects the shared commitment of the UAE and Turkey to advance their bilateral ties and tackle global challenges through strategic collaboration.

