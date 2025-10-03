UAE President, Yemeni Prime Minister discuss ways to enhance bilateral ties

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 3 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held talks on Friday with Salem Saleh bin Braik, Prime Minister of the Republic of Yemen, to review the close ties between the two countries and ways to strengthen cooperation in support of their shared interests.

The discussions also covered a number of issues of mutual concern.

The meeting took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, where the Yemeni Prime Minister conveyed the greetings of Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi, Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council of Yemen, along with his best wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the UAE.

In turn, the UAE President conveyed his greetings to the Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council and expressed his sincere wishes for Yemen's stability and prosperity.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed wished the Yemeni Prime Minister success in fulfilling his national duties to Yemen and its people.

He reaffirmed the UAE's steadfast commitment to supporting all efforts that meet the aspirations of the Yemeni people for development, security and stability.

Salem Saleh bin Braik thanked Nahyan for the UAE's continued support for Yemen and its people and wished the UAE and its people ongoing progress and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President's Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; along with a number of senior officials. (ANI/WAM)

