UAE Prez Al Nahyan meets PM Modi in Gandhinagar as Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit begins

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 10 : The President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday as the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 began in Gandhinagar.

The two leaders shook hands as they exchanged greetings minutes before the summit commenced in Gujarat.

Soon after PM Modi met with the heads of state/government today, he along with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala, Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, and Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat posed for a group photograph at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 in Gandhinagar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who received UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Ahmedabad airport on Tuesday, described the UAE leader as "my brother" and said it is an honour to have him in India.

"Welcome to India, my brother, HH @MohamedBinZayed. It's an honour to have you visit us," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X.

He attached pictures which reflected the warm bond between the two leaders. The pictures showed two leaders hugging each other and also holding each other's hand at the airport.

Another picture showed the two leaders talking after the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.

PM Modi and the UAE President later held a roadshow in Ahmedabad ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. People in large numbers welcomed PM Modi and the UAE President in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra and senior officials were also present at the airport.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was started in 2003 under the leadership of Modi when he was the state chief minister.

The tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is being held from 10 to 12 January 2024 in Gandhinagar. Its theme is 'Gateway to the Future'. This Tenth Edition of the Summit will celebrate "20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success".

There are 34 Partner countries and 16 Partner organisations for this year's Summit. The Ministry of Development of North-Eastern Region will also utilise the Vibrant Gujarat platform to showcase investment opportunities in the North-Eastern regions.

The Summit will have various events including seminars and conferences on globally relevant topics such as Industry 4.0, Technology and Innovation, Sustainable Manufacturing, Green Hydrogen, Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy and Transition towards Sustainability.

