UAE Pro League workshop reviews past season's successes, introduces new regulations for 2024-2025

Dubai [UAE], August 4 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Pro League held a workshop to launch the 2024-2025 sports season on Saturday, August 3, at the Rixos JBR Hotel in Dubai.

Attendees included representatives from the 14 professional clubs, encompassing various specialists involved in match organisation, league officials, and members from different league departments.

The workshop commenced with an awards ceremony recognizing outstanding representatives from the professional clubs, underscoring the UAE Pro League's commitment to celebrating excellence as part of its vision to develop professional club personnel.

Throughout the first day of the two-day workshop, presentations highlighted achievements in marketing, television broadcasting, media, competitions, and match organization. Additionally, the workshop addressed updates and amendments to regulations across competitions, marketing, TV broadcasting, and media.

The UAE Pro League has consistently updated its regulations to meet global standards, aiming to enhance match operations and develop the professional football system. These continuous improvements reflect the league's dedication to advancing the sport in a professional context. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor