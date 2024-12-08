UAE ranks fifth in Quality Infrastructure for Sustainable Development Index 2024

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 8 (ANI/WAM): The UAE ranked fifth in this year's Quality Infrastructure for Sustainable Development (QI4SD) Index1, climbing six places since the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) launched the index in June 2022.

The QI4SD Index categorised the UAE in the 'L' group that includes countries with GDP between $100 billion and $1 trillion such as Switzerland, South Africa, Singapore, and Finland.

The QI4SD Index serves as a comprehensive framework converging multiple indicators that evaluate the readiness of national QI systems to contribute to sustainable development goals. The rapid ascent of the UAE in this index reflects the exceptional direction of its leaders and highlights the substantial advancements in its Quality Infrastructure driven by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) and its stakeholders.

These advancements include improved standards, regulations, conformity assessment systems, accreditation, metrology, and market surveillance. In a bid to continue its progress in this field, the UAE has established the National Committee for Quality Infrastructure to oversee progress and provide strategic direction to activities related to the growth and development of QI.

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, said, "The UAE's latest ranking in the QI4SD Index reflects the vision of the leadership to make our country's supply chains stronger and more sustainable, while advancing economic diversification. This milestone reaffirms how the UAE's Quality Infrastructure is harmonised with regional and international standards and follows global best practices.

"The UAE's ranking further reinforces international confidence in the country's Quality Infrastructure, which is driving efficiency, competitiveness and productivity in the industrial sector. Quality Infrastructure is one of the pillars of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, Operation 300bn. Robust Quality Infrastructure is vital for attracting industrial investments and enabling smooth trade by removing technical barriers."

Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of MoIAT, said, "The National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology supports industrial growth and competitiveness. It is creating an attractive business environment for local and international investors through strengthening the sustainability and resilience of supply chains and enhancing national self-sufficiency."

He continued, "The results of the QI4SD Index reflect national efforts to create a legislative and technical environment that boosts trust, efficiency, safety, sustainability and innovation. We are working with our strategic partners to continuously update frameworks to empower the industrial sector and support companies to conform with quality and sustainability standards."

He added, "The ministry works with its strategic partners from government and the private sector to enhance growth and support the competitiveness of UAE-made products. One such collaboration is the Make it in the Emirates Forum, which will evolve into a global platform when it takes place at ADNEC from 19-22 May 2025."

Dr. Farah Al Zarooni, Assistant Undersecretary for Standards and Regulations of MoIAT and Chairman of the National Committee for Quality Infrastructure, said, "2024 has been a year of achievements for Quality Infrastructure. The UAE recently won the presidency of the Standards and Metrology Institute for the Islamic Countries (SMIIC) for 2025-2027. The UAE was also elected to the Board of Directors of both the Standardisation Council and the Accreditation Council. In addition, the country secured membership to the International Organisation for Standardization (ISO) Council as well as the Board of Directors of the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC)."

She added, "The UAE's commitment to SMART and Sustainable Quality Infrastructure supports its position to drive innovation in the region and shape an environment conducive to business and industry growth. Quality Infrastructure is a key pillar and catalyst for industrial development. To date, MoIAT has implemented over 27,000 standards and regulations that boost local industries and facilitate trade."

Abdulla Al Yazeedi, Acting Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (ADQCC), said, "The UAE's achievement in placing first in the MENA region and fifth worldwide in the Global Quality Infrastructure Index for Sustainable Development 2024 is a remarkable milestone that reflects the country's commitment to enhancing Quality Infrastructure and developing its corresponding systems. This milestone reinforces the UAE's vision and continuous efforts to achieve sustainable development and boost the country's competitiveness among global markets. The coordinated efforts in quality, standards, metrology, laboratory development, and the promotion of national quality policies."

"This achievement is a testament to the UAE's ability to attract investments and promote trade, contributing significantly to the national economy," he added. (ANI/WAM)

