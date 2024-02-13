UAE: Reem Hospital launches dedicated mental health centre

Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 13 (ANI/WAM): Reem Hospital, renowned for its integrated rehabilitation services, has expanded its offerings with the launch of the Reem Neuroscience Centre. This new Centre provides comprehensive mental health care through both outpatient clinics and an inpatient psychiatric department, ensuring seamless support for a wide range of needs.

Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH), toured the hospital's facilities and was briefed on the new expansions, accompanied by Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of DoH, Eng. Zaid Al Siksek, Chairman of Reem Hospital and Reem Neuroscience Centre, along with several executive directors from the Department and an elite group of specialised doctors from the hospital.

Empowering patients with comprehensive mental healthcare, the new Reem Neuroscience Centre brings together a team of highly qualified psychiatrists and clinical psychologists. With a capacity to serve over 6,000 patients monthly, offering a wide range of services across 25 dedicated treatment rooms, the Centre caters to diverse needs, from psychiatry, psychotherapy, child psychiatry and addiction treatment. Additionally, the Centre will provide a specialised laboratory in diagnosing attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

The opening of the Reem Neuroscience Centre coincides with the hospital's ongoing project to add 25 new inpatient psychiatric beds. Further expansion is planned in the future to meet the growing demand for specialised mental health services.

Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of DoH said: "We commend Reem Hospital's efforts in alignment with DoH's commitment to safeguard the mental and physical wellbeing of all members of the community, ensuring the quality of healthcare services provided to them. DoH continues to work in unison with strategic partners in the healthcare sector, calling on healthcare facilities to preserve the efficiency of the sector in Abu Dhabi, and continue providing healthcare services in accordance with international best practices, further cementing the Emirate's position as a leading healthcare destination globally."

Zaid Al Siksek, Chairman of Reem Hospital and Reem Neuroscience Centre said: "Following the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi's (DoH) call to prioritise both mental and physical health, Reem Hospital establishes the new Reem Neuroscience Centre. This expansion complements existing healthcare services and recognises the importance of enhancing the quality of life within the community."

Al-Siksek commended the UAE's wise leadership for their unwavering support in improving the healthcare sector, demonstrated by their focus on fostering partnerships between the public and private sectors, further strengthening Abu Dhabi's position as a leading healthcare destination globally.

Addressing mental health needs, the Centre offers specialised beds for conditions like eating disorders, mood disorders, and psychosis. Moreover, it provides cutting-edge treatment for Alzheimer's disease and child psychiatry. (ANI/WAM)

