UAE: Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives delegation from World Economic Forum

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 22 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah said that diversifying sources of national income and driving economic prosperity are key pillars for building a sustainable future for the nation's citizens and residents.

Sheikh Saud made the remarks in the presence of Sheikha Amneh bint Saud Al Qasimi, Chairwoman of Ras Al Khaimah's Investment and Development Office, while welcoming a delegation from the World Economic Forum, an international body that has maintained a strategic partnership with the UAE Government for more than 20 years.

During the meeting, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah discussed various topics related to emerging economic trends and explored ways to enhance cooperation and leverage best practices for the benefit of all nations.

"We are actively contributing to national and global efforts that will positively impact the future, and we are committed to building a diverse, vibrant economy that leverages the potential of technology to create exceptional opportunities for sustainable development," added Sheikh Saud.

"Our vision for continued economic growth is based on a number of key factors, notably supporting innovation and advanced technology, promoting sustainability and empowering skills development in sectors such as artificial intelligence, digital technology, the environment, climate, governance and the community. Additionally, we aim to enable our creative minds to realise their dreams and contribute to shaping a bright future," he continued.

The visiting delegation expressed their gratitude and appreciation to Sheikh Saud for his generous hospitality and warm reception. They also conveyed their admiration for the impressive economic development taking place across the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and the UAE in general.

The World Economic Forum, drawing on its rich history spanning over 50 years, serves as a vital platform to promote international cooperation, build successful partnerships between governments and private enterprises, and bring together experts, entrepreneurs and technologists to discuss, design and shape future trends while innovating to address global challenges. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor