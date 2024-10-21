UAE, Russian Presidents inaugurate Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Education Centre at Primakov School in Moscow

Moscow [UAE], October 21 (ANI/WAM): President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, today inaugurated the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Education Centre at Primakov School in Moscow as part of His Highness' official visit to Russia.

The two leaders watched a presentation that highlighted the centre's curriculum and its significance in fostering cooperation in areas such as Arabic language education, as well as history, culture, arts, and science and technology.

The presentation also provided an overview of Primakov School, which focuses on developing the intellectual and creative capabilities of its students from an early age. The school also offers scholarships to talented students from approximately 50 regions across Russia.

Sergey Kravtsov, Russia's Minister of Education, provided an overview of the school's objectives, focusing on producing a generation of high achievers and nurturing their talents and abilities.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation, spoke about the close cooperation between the two nations and the importance placed by the UAE leadership on strengthening this ambitious collaboration across various sectors, particularly in education.

Al Jaber stated that naming the centre after Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, "Mother of the Nation," Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), recognises her global efforts and initiatives aimed at supporting education and knowledge-sharing.

He added that the inauguration of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Education Centre in Moscow is a testament to the strong ties between the two nations and their peoples.

His Highness and the Russian President toured the Sheikha Fatima Centre, engaging in discussions with its staff and the administrative and educational teams. They both expressed their appreciation for this constructive initiative, which reflects the two countries' shared commitment to enhancing cooperation.

During their visit to one of the centre's classrooms, His Highness and the Russian President listened to several students who spoke in Arabic about the significance of the centre's educational offerings within Primakov School, noting the unique learning opportunities provided in accordance with the highest global standards.

The school features plaques displaying famous quotes by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, alongside quotes from His Excellency President Vladimir Putin on education, the future, and building talent in coming generations.

Notably, the Primakov School in Moscow was named after the late Yevgeny Primakov, a former Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Russia, who is widely regarded as a key national figure. The Russian School in Abu Dhabi, operated in collaboration with the Primakov School, was inaugurated in 2022 as the first Russian school in the UAE. (ANI/WAM)

