UAE: Saif bin Zayed witnesses graduation ceremony at Police College

Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 9 (ANI/WAM): Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, presided over the graduation ceremony of the Police College, which included candidates class 35, male undergraduates class 36, female

undergraduates class 20 and the second class of students from friendly countries.

Sheikh Saif commended the graduates and urged them to redouble their efforts in serving the nation and contributing to its civilizational progress.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of dignitaries such as Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and other esteemed guests from governmental and diplomatic circles.

The minister bestowed honors upon outstanding graduates, including Khalifa Khalid Saeed Rashid Al-Washi, who received the Sword of Honour for excelling in various aspects, and university student Mohammed Musabeh Rashid Al-Zahmi, the top-ranked among female university students.

In total, there were 235 candidate students, 35 foreign delegates, 19 in the association batch, and 88 in the undergraduate batch. The 35 were from (America, Canada, Turkey, Australia, Brazil, Colombia, Curacao, Indonesia, Uzbekistan, Aruba, Malta, Bahamas, Congo, Nigeria).

The ceremony commenced with the arrival of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, followed by the military parade and the administration of the legal oath of loyalty to the UAE and its president. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed also took commemorative photos with the graduates and senior dignitaries.

Brigadier Walid Al Shamsi, Commander of the Police College, expressed gratitude to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his unwavering support, which has contributed to the college's stature as a bastion of security and honour. He also thanked H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed for his direct involvement in enhancing the college's standing.

The exemplary students conveyed their elation and dedicated their achievements to the leadership of the UAE, while their parents expressed pride and happiness in their children's accomplishments as Sons of the Emirates. (ANI/WAM)

