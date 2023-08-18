UAE: SDHR organises training programme on visionary leadership

Sharjah [UAE], August 18 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Department of Human Resources (SDHR) has organised the training programme, which targeted employees working in the leadership and supervisory field in various government departments, entities and institutions.

The programme was organised with the aim of consolidating practical and training knowledge and skills on the latest concepts of the future, especially smart and digital transformation and UAE-adopted performance indicators.

It included exercises, panel discussions, and various training videos.

The programme dealt with the administrative and technical aspects by analysing the concept of standards and methodologies for manufacturing, managing and leading exceptional smart transformation and their applications in various government entities, in order to enable employees to build their institutions according to the latest standards of excellence and to provide digital services to customers according to the highest levels of quality of performance and quality of life and its practice as a reality.

The programme provided the participants with the foundations of the concepts of leadership and change-making and future smart transformation in institutions, its role in building and distinguishing institutions in the government sector, managing future change and the accompanying aspects of radical transformation factors in work tools and how to face potential challenges.

The participants were trained on how to create a smart environment that adapts to all the possibilities of accelerating changes, and to discuss the legality of the results and the legal implications in the aspects resulting from the transformation. (ANI/WAM)

