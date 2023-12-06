UAE: Second edition of Skift Global Forum East to tackle global tourism trends

Dubai [UAE], December 6 (ANI/WAM): The second edition of Skift Global Forum East (SGFE), the leading travel conference of Skift, and the annual Dubai Tourism Summit, organised by Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), will be held at Atlantis The Royal from December 12-14.

The three-part event will also feature DET's bi-annual 'City Briefing' for industry stakeholders.

The Skift Global Forum East, the MENA extension of the renowned Skift Global Forum, promises to deliver incisive and inspiring insights into the future of the travel industry, exploring key innovations in marketing, strategy and technology.

The Dubai Tourism Summit, the world-class thought leadership programme launched by DET during the inaugural Skift Global Forum East last year, is a networking platform for industry stakeholders to share their ideas, strategies and best practices. The 'City Briefing' event brings together DET's stakeholders and partners from across the aviation, travel, hospitality and retail sectors to discuss the latest developments and future outlook for the industry.

Skift Global Forum East 2023 is set to attract an influential assembly of travel and tourism leaders, including CEOs, change-makers, thought leaders and innovators from renowned influencers in global travel including Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, Dubai Airports, Google, Global Hotel Alliance, Accor, Emirates, Emaar Hospitality Group and more.

Key discussion topics will include the future of travel, air capacity challenges, the post-pandemic Chinese traveller, film-making as a means to market destinations and how AI is shaping the future of travel, with a particular focus on the dynamic Middle East region.

The Forum will also enable pertinent conversations around global consumer shifts, how destinations can build capacity and expand hospitality, the future of demographics, sustainability, and macroeconomic trends impacting the industry. (ANI/WAM)

