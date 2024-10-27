UAE secures Presidency of Arab Parliament

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 27 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has secured the Presidency of the Arab Parliament during the procedural session of the fourth legislative term held today, Saturday, at the headquarters of the Arab League in Cairo, Egypt, with the election of Mohammed Ahmad Al Yamahi, a member of the Federal National Council (FNC), as President of the Parliament.

The UAE, represented by the FNC Parliamentary Division, previously held the presidency of the Arab Parliament for two consecutive terms from 2012 to 2016, in recognition of the effective role of Emirati parliamentary diplomacy and its contributions to the activities and work of the Arab Parliament since its inception.

In a statement, Al Yamahi expressed his gratitude for the substantial support provided by the UAE's wise leadership, led by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, who have empowered Emiratis to attain decision-making positions within Arab, regional, and international organisations. He emphasised that this achievement adds to the UAE's exemplary track record achieved under the guidance of the UAE leadership.

At the FNC Parliamentary Division level, the UAE was elected Deputy President of the Arab Parliament in 2020. Additionally, members of the FNC Parliamentary Division chaired the Committees on Financial and Economic Affairs and the Committee on Social, Educational, Cultural, Women, and Youth Affairs. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor