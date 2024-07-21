UAE sends 100 aid convoys to Gaza Strip since launch of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 21 (ANI/WAM): The number of humanitarian and relief aid convoys sent by the UAE to the Gaza Strip has reached 100 since the launch of ''Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'', which contributed to alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian brothers from the repercussions of the war, with the entry of the first relief aid shipment on 24th November 2023.

The UAE convoys of relief aid contained medical equipment, food parcels, Emirati dates, shelter tents, food supplies, clothes, water, baby formula, parcels for children and women, blankets, relief bags, ambulances, and water tanks and sewage systems. The aid convoys carried more than 20,000 tonnes, transported by approximately 1,000 trucks through the Rafah Border Crossing.

Four convoys were sent after the invasion of Rafah with a load estimated at 320 tonnes, which included shelter tents and food parcels targeting the displaced and those affected by the difficult conditions they are going through and due to the lack of necessities of life.

The health sector was also supported with urgent medical aid, including more than 16 tonnes of medicines and medical supplies.

Through these relief convoys, the UAE is contributing to alleviating the suffering of those displaced as a result of the war and meeting their basic and medical needs, and continuing the approach of the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in providing relief to the affected and displaced people of brotherly and friendly countries, setting a global model for humanitarian work. (ANI/WAM)

