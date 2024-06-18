UAE sets exemplary model for tolerance, peaceful coexistence: Zaki Nusseibeh

Dubai [UAE], June 18 (ANI/WAM): Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), affirmed that the UAE's observance of the International Day for Countering Hate Speech, commemorated annually on June 18, highlights the significant efforts of the UAE, led by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to strengthen unity, respect, and tolerance among all members of society, regardless of their race, religion, or colour.

Speaking ahead of the international occasion, Zaki Nusseibeh said:'' Countering hate speech in the UAE is not merely an ethical obligation but rather a deeply rooted approach and legacy inherited from the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who laid the foundations for a tolerant state that respects cultural, religious, and ethnic diversity, and these values form a cornerstone of our society.''

He added that the UAE, in its unwavering belief in the importance of Sheikh Zayed's values and vision, continues to work diligently to build a more just and peaceful future, one that respects the rights of all individuals without discrimination, while ensuring they have equal opportunities to live with dignity and respect.

He affirmed that the UAE has enacted strict laws to combat discrimination and hate speech, ensuring the rights of all individuals and promoting safe living in an environment of mutual respect.

''The UAE continues to collaborate with the international community to promote global tolerance and peace, and it works with global partners to strengthen security and stability worldwide.''

''By working together, we can continue the enduring legacy and present the UAE's unique model as a symbol of tolerance and peaceful coexistence among all nationalities and cultures,'' he concluded.

A UN General Assembly resolution proclaimed June 18 as the International Day for Countering Hate Speech, building on the UN Strategy and Plan of Action on Hate Speech launched on June 18, 2019.

To observe the Day, the United Nations invites governments, international organisations, civil society groups, and individuals to hold events and initiatives promoting strategies to identify, address and counter hate speech. (ANI/WAM)

