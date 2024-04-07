UAE: Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan meets transitional president of Gabon

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 7 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met with General Brice Olgie Nguema, transitional President of Gabon, in the capital, Libreville, where the two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries across various fields of common interest.

Sheikh Shakhboot conveyed the greetings of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to the transitional President of Gabon and their wishes for his country and its people to achieve further progress and prosperity.

For his part, General Nguema conveyed his greetings to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and his wishes to the government and people of the UAE for further development and growth.

During the meeting, Sheikh Shakhboot underscored the continuous progress in relations between the UAE and the Republic of Gabon.

He highlighted the numerous opportunities for the development and advancement of ties that serve the interests of both countries.

This visit is part of a tour conducted by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan and his accompanying delegation to several countries in the African continent, aiming to strengthen the deep-rooted and close ties between the UAE and the countries of Africa and create new partnerships to achieve the interests and fulfil the aspirations of people within both regions. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor