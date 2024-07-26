UAE: Shakhboot bin Nahyan participates in meeting on Sudan held in Djibouti

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 26 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, participated in the Mediators Planning Retreat on Sudan, held in Djibouti, with the participation of 32 countries as well as regional and international organisations.

During the meeting, participants discussed international initiatives and efforts aimed at establishing peace in Sudan and developing a collective vision.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan delivered a speech during the opening ceremony highlighting the importance of immediately halting violence, and facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

He emphasised the importance of intensifying regional and international efforts to reach efficient solutions that would enable Sudan to overcome the ongoing challenges.

In his speech, the UAE Minister of State stressed that the meeting reflects the current critical situation for the Sudanese people, including a growing humanitarian crisis and the imminent threat of famine endangering civilian lives.

He reiterated the need for the international community to intensify its diplomatic and humanitarian efforts in order to facilitate a resolution to the conflict and its humanitarian repercussions, and to provide an urgent and coordinated response to meet the needs of the Sudanese people.

Furthermore, Sheikh Shakhboot underlined the tangible steps implemented by the UAE to alleviate the severity of the humanitarian circumstances in Sudan and its neighbouring countries, emphasising the keenness of the UAE's leadership to provide humanitarian assistance and relief aid.

Since the beginning of the conflict in Sudan in April 2023, the total amount of aid from the UAE has reached USD 245 million, in addition to the establishment of two field hospitals in the Republic of Chad to support displaced Sudanese in Chad, as well as the Republic of Chad, to alleviate the humanitarian repercussions as a result of the significant influx of refugees.

Sheikh Shakhboot affirmed the UAE's support for all efforts and initiatives aimed at de-escalating tensions, ending the crisis, and endeavours that support a consensual path between the Sudanese parties, and achieving concrete steps in the political process.

He also highlighted that the UAE's unwavering position in the conflict calls for an immediate ceasefire and an urgent halt to violence as a main demand, stressing that there is no military solution, and highlighting the importance of the warring parties working towards finding a peaceful solution to the conflict through dialogue. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor