UAE shares successful government modernisation experiences with Rwanda

Dubai [UAE], April 23 (ANI/WAM): The Government Experience Exchange Office in the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs received a delegation from the Government of the Republic of Rwanda, with the aim of sharing the UAE's successful experiences in government work.

Within an official visit to the UAE, the delegation reviewed the best practices applied at the federal and local levels, to be later employed in supporting government development and modernisation in Rwanda.

Yves Iradukunda, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information Communication Technology and Innovation headed the delegation, which included government top officials from the President's Office, the Prime Minister's Office, the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, and the Rwanda Information Society Authority (RISA).

Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Experience Exchange, stated that the UAE government has established a distinguished model of fruitful global partnerships based on sharing knowledge and successful experiences with other governments. The model embodies the vision and directives of the UAE wise leadership to expand cooperation and partnerships in modernising government work with other countries worldwide, reflecting positively on government work and societies' wellbeing.

Lootah commented, "The Rwanda government delegation learned about the best experiences and advanced models developed by the UAE government in various fields. In addition, we have investigated the means to promote our partnership and expand areas of cooperation between the two friendly countries."

During the visit, a series of workshops were organised, where members of the delegation met with Lootah to discuss areas of cooperation and partnership in the field of government modernisation, which is considered a key pillar of the strategic partnership between the UAE and Rwanda.

Furthermore, meetings were held with UAE government officials and leaders to showcase the UAE's experiences in the fields of competitiveness, statistics, and government capacity building. The Rwandan delegation was also introduced to the experience of the Dubai Future Foundation.

The delegation was briefed on the UAE government's experience in designing and launching the first government accelerators in the world, their business model, the UAE's experience in developing a new generation of government services, the government's methodology in designing strategies and promoting government innovation, in addition to the government performance evaluation system.

The delegation also conducted field visits to the UAE Government Media Office, service centres, the Noor Dubai Foundation, the Digital School, the Cognitive, Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Laboratory (CAIR), and the Mohammed bin Rashid Library (MBRL).

Within the World Governments Summit 2023, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and Edouard Ngirente, Prime Minister of the Republic of Rwanda, witnessed the signing of a partnership agreement between the governments of the UAE and the Republic of Rwanda in the field of government modernisation.

The partnership aims to share the successful experiences of the governments of the two countries in the various fields of future government work, and their best practices in enhancing corporate excellence, government innovation, and services development.

The partnership covers 6 main pillars, namely: Leadership and capacity building, government services, coding, competitiveness and statistics, government accelerators, and government performance. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor