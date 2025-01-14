UAE: Sharjah Airport welcomes over 17.1 million passengers in 2024

Sharjah [UAE], January 14 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA) announced that Sharjah International Airport welcomed a total of 17,101,725 passengers in 2024, marking an impressive 11.4 per cent increase compared to 15,356,212 passengers in 2023.

Additionally, the total number of flights rose to 107,760, representing a 9.5 per cent growth compared to 98,433 flights in 2023.

Cargo handling also saw unprecedented growth, with volumes increasing by a remarkable 38.6 per cent reaching 195,909 tonnes compared to 141,358 tonnes in 2023. Furthermore, the airport handled 14,035 tonnes through sea-air cargo operations, reinforcing its role as a key logistics hub.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, emphasised that these record-breaking results reflect the airport's status as a global hub for air transport and logistics. He attributed this success to Sharjah Airport's commitment to providing top-tier services and pioneering travel experiences aligned with its strategic plan to accommodate 25 million passengers annually by 2027.

Al Midfa added that the SAA continues to prioritise enhancing airport facilities, streamlining operations, and promoting sustainability in alignment with the UAE's aviation sector goals. This includes expanding partnerships with airlines and launching new travel destinations to meet the needs of passengers.

Sheikh Faisal bin Saoud Al Qassimi, Director of Sharjah Airport Authority, highlighted the airport's passenger growth as a reflection of Sharjah's remarkable advancements in tourism, economic development, and investment. These achievements are supported by state-of-the-art infrastructure, progressive governance, and robust legislative frameworks.

Sharjah Airport expanded its network of new flight routes for passengers in 2024 by adding seven direct destinations to various capitals and cities.

Air Arabia launched direct flights from Sharjah Airport to Warsaw and Krakow in Poland, Athens in Greece, Vienna in Austria, and Male, the capital of the Maldives. Additionally, Fly Oya introduced direct flights to and from Tripoli, Libya.

In 2024, the number of international airlines operating through Sharjah Airport increased, connecting passengers to over 100 global destinations. Six new airlines began operating flights via Sharjah Airport, including Fly Jinnah from Pakistan, UR Airlines from Iraq, Fly Oya from Libya, AJet from Turkiye, Flynas from Saudi Arabia, and Iraqi Airways.

Sharjah Airport significantly enhanced its air cargo efficiency, attracting new airlines. Kenya Airways began cargo operations from Kenya, Somalia, and Tanzania, while UPS initiated weekly routes connecting the Far East, Sharjah, and Europe.

Tanzania Airlines launched regular flights from Dar es Salaam through Kenya to Sharjah, and Qatar Airways Cargo inaugurated cargo routes between Doha and Sharjah.

In alignment with Sharjah's strategic food security initiatives, the airport facilitated the import of 2,200 cattle in 13 dedicated flights for the Department of Agriculture and Livestock's Mleiha Dairy Farm project. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor