UAE: Sharjah Consultative Council committee reviews works of Sharjah Health Authority

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 4 (ANI/WAM): The Health, Labour and Social Affairs Committee of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) received an in-depth review of the operations of the Sharjah Health Authority and its crucial role in healthcare within the Emirate of Sharjah.

The committee's visit signifies the commencement of its endeavours for the first regular session of the eleventh legislative term.

It holds high hopes for coordinating its plan with the vision of the Consultative Council and the dedicated efforts of its members in serving the community and tackling significant issues.

A delegation from the Health Affairs Committee of the Council, led by Mohammed Saleh Al Ali, the committee's chairman, along with other committee members, recently attended a meeting.

The delegation was welcomed by officials in Sharjah, including Abdulaziz bin Butti Al Muhairi, Executive Council member of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Health Authority.

Al Ali applauded their dedicated efforts in bolstering the healthcare system in the Emirate of Sharjah. He emphasised that from the inception of the Consultative Council's operations, the committee has made it a priority to visit the authority, gain insights into its responsibilities, and strengthen ties to prioritise the well-being of the people in Sharjah, in line with the emirate's policies.

Al Muhairi stressed that the establishment of the authority reflects His Highness's keen interest in improving the quality of life and ensuring prosperity for citizens. This is particularly evident in the efforts to enhance healthcare services.

The Authority was established and given the necessary powers and budgets to achieve its goals and contribute to the development of the Emirate of Sharjah in the healthcare field. It aims to provide a wide range of services, including preventive, therapeutic, and supportive care for individuals and the community.

The meeting then covered a variety of important topics concerning the health sector. These included examining reports on medical services, discussing future plans for healthcare infrastructure development, and finding ways to enhance the quality of healthcare for the community.

Members of the committee stressed the significance of enhancing collaboration between the Council and the Authority to guarantee the delivery of top-notch and cutting-edge healthcare services that cater to the requirements and desires of residents.

Al Muhairi and Amal Ahmed Sultan Al Qatari Al Suwaidi, the Director of the Sharjah Health Authority, recently discussed the health insurance policy in the Emirate of Sharjah and the services offered by the University Hospital for the elderly.

They emphasised the Authority's commitment to attracting specialised investments in the healthcare sector, ensuring the highest international standards in a favourable investment environment. One notable project in this regard is the Sharjah Healthcare City.

Upon concluding their visit, the members took a tour of the clinics and health centres located within the premises of the Sharjah Health Authority. They familiarised themselves with the various therapeutic services offered and praised the accomplishments of the Sharjah Health Authority in recent times.

The members expressed their unwavering support for future endeavours aimed at improving healthcare in the emirate, with the ultimate goal of creating a thriving and healthy society. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor