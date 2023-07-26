UAE: Sharjah Police briefs Uzbek delegation on social support practices

Sharjah [UAE], July 26 (ANI/WAM): Nozimakhon Davletova, Advisor for Social Affairs and Family Protection from the Presidency Office of the Republic of Uzbekistan, along with her accompanying delegation, visited the Sharjah Police General Command.

The visit comes as part of the Uzbek delegation's official visit to the Sharjah Police to learn about the best practices implemented in the field of social support and family protection.

The delegation was welcomed by Colonel Mohamed Al Ghazal, Acting Director of the Social Support Centre, along with several dignitaries and officials from the Ministry of Interior and the Centre. The delegation also included Zulfia Abdulrasulova, Head Expert of the Social Services Management and Monitoring at the National Agency for Social Protection, as well as several other guests and officials.

The members of the delegation was given a briefing on the centre's tasks, its role in assisting family-related issues, and the essential services and initiatives it offers to assure community members' happiness. The delegation also learned about the legislations, policies, and laws that govern the center's operations and drive its vision and agenda aimed at protecting the family's foundations.

The delegation also gained knowledge of the laws, regulations, and policies that direct the center's activities and shape its mission and agenda.

The delegation was also briefed on the types of reports handled by the centre and the methods of addressing them, aiming to achieve sustainable social development that ensures the protection of families and the community. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor