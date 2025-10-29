UAE: Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Association ceremony

Sharjah [UAE], October 29 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, attended the University of Exeter Gulf Alumni Association Ceremony, held on Tuesday evening at the Sultan Al-Qasimi Centre.

In his speech, the Ruler of Sharjah reflected on his journey, which began more than 40 years ago as a PhD student at the University of Exeter, which ranked third among British universities at the time.

He commended the university's administration for its continuous progress and development over the years, which has elevated it to the ranks of the world's leading academic institutions.

Sheikh Sultan spoke about the University of Exeter's profound influence on his academic journey, historical research, and personal growth as a scholar. He noted that this impact is evident in his writings and his distinctive approach to documenting history.

Sheikh Sultan also highlighted his enduring relationship with the University of Exeter since his time as a student, expressing his continued commitment to engaging with its leadership and fostering collaborative partnerships between the university and academic institutions in Sharjah across diverse educational programmes.

Sheikh Sultan concluded his speech by reaffirming his continued and wholehearted support for the University of Exeter, as an expression of gratitude and a contribution to its distinguished legacy. He praised the university's esteemed reputation, which continues to attract students from across Britain and around the world.

For her part, Lisa Roberts, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Exeter, expressed her gratitude and appreciation to the Ruler of Sharjah for his continued support, engagement, and generous hosting of the university's alumni gathering.

She noted that the event represents a valuable opportunity to celebrate the university's enduring partnership with the Emirate of Sharjah across multiple academic initiatives, most recently marked by the signing of a cooperation agreement with the University of Al Dhaid to launch a Bachelor's degree programme in Geological Sciences.

Roberts noted that the partnership will continue to grow in the coming period, expanding to include additional universities in the Emirate of Sharjah. She recalled the recent visit of several marine science students from the University of Khorfakkan to the University of Exeter in the UK, highlighting that their valuable learning experience was made possible through the support and vision of the Ruler of Sharjah, whose efforts have greatly enriched their scientific and academic development.

At the conclusion of her speech, the President of the University of Exeter highlighted the lasting impact of Sheikh Sultan's recent visit to the university and his receipt of the Honorary President's Medal the first such distinction ever awarded in the university's history. She expressed her great pride and joy in being in the Emirate of Sharjah and in witnessing firsthand the deep cultural and academic ties that unite Sharjah and the University of Exeter.

The Ruler of Sharjah and the attendees watched a video highlighting Sheikh Sultan's receipt of the Honorary President's Medal from the University of Exeter. The film showcased Sheikh Sultan's outstanding contributions to education and scientific research, his long-standing relationship with the university, and his pivotal role in establishing its centres, libraries, projects, and initiatives all reflecting his unwavering support for the institution.

Brendan Godley, Professor of Conservation Science at the University of Exeter, delivered a visual presentation on the Sharjah Marine Research Centre, a collaborative initiative between the University of Exeter and the University of Khorfakkan. He began by outlining the signing of the cooperation agreement and the formation of a joint working group between the two institutions, leading up to the centre's establishment and imminent opening. He also highlighted the state-of-the-art facilities that will support students in conducting research in marine sciences.

During the presentation, Godley expressed his pride in what has been accomplished, speaking about the efforts of the joint working group between the two universities and the specialised programmes the centre will offer to its students. He also reviewed video clips of marine life, methods of monitoring it, and several projects they are working on. He revealed the existence of numerous joint research projects and studies to find solutions for fish farms, marine life planning, and monitoring marine habitats.

At the conclusion of the alumni association ceremony, Lisa Roberts, President of the University of Exeter, presented the Ruler of Sharjah with a commemorative gift in recognition and appreciation of Sheikh Sultan's hosting of the event.

On this occasion, Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi hosted a dinner to honour University of Exeter graduates from the Gulf region.

The ceremony, held alongside the Ruler of Sharjah, was attended by Mansour Mohammed bin Nassar, Chairman of the Sharjah Government Legal Department; Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of the Protocol and Hospitality Department; Ali Ibrahim Al Marri, Head of the Sultan Al-Qasimi Centre; Muhadditha Yahya Al Hashimi, President of the Sharjah Education Academy; Aisha Bukhatir Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Council for Higher Education and Scientific Research; Ali Abdullah Al Naqbi, Chancellor of the University of Khorfakkan; as well as a number of University of Exeter graduates. (ANI/WAM)

