UAE: Sharjah takes part in honouring Historical Lexicon

Cairo [Egypt], December 30 (ANI/WAM): On December 18, the Sharjah Arabic Language Academy (ALA) participated in an event organised by the Union of Arabic Language Academies at its headquarters in 6th October City in Cairo, celebrating the achievements of the "Historical Lexicon of the Arabic Language."

This substantial cultural initiative was launched and supported by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, the ruler of Sharjah and a member of the Supreme Council.

The Sharjah Arabic Language Academy delegation was led by Dr Mohamed Safi Al Mosteghanemi, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Arabic Language Academy.

Dr Al Mosteghanemi, who is also the Executive Director of the "Historical Lexicon of the Arabic Language" project, delivered a speech conveying Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi's congratulations and greetings to the people of Egypt and the entire Arab nation on the occasion of the fourth phase of the project's launch and World Arabic Language Day.

A large group of linguists, academics, researchers, and intellectuals attended the event, including Professor Dr Hassan Al-Shafi'i, President of the Union of Language Academies, and Dr Abdulhamid Madkur, Secretary-General of the Union.

Heads of departments from linguistic academies and Arabic language departments from universities such as Al-Azhar and Dar Al-Uloom, as well as other academic institutions, were also present. (ANI/WAM)

