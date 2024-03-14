UAE: Sharjah's Ramadan Shams Festival empowers entrepreneurs

Sharjah [UAE], March 14 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Media City (Shams) is gearing up for its "Ramadan Shams Festival" from March 28 to 31 this year, welcoming visitors.

Hosted at the Shams Business Centre, the festival aims to empower entrepreneurs, bolster small and medium-sized projects, and support productive families in accessing both local and regional markets. Its objective is to boost the capacity of project owners to expand their reach while offering shoppers the chance to make purchases before Eid Al Fitr.

Rashid Abdullah Al Oubad, Director of Shams, underscored that the festival's organisation aligns with its strategy to support entrepreneurs, start-ups, and productive families by providing them with a platform to showcase their ventures and products. Additionally, it fosters an environment conducive to inspiring creators and artists during Ramadan.

Al Oubad elaborated that the "Ramadan Shams Festival" provides creators with the opportunity to showcase and sell their projects, enabling them to connect with a wider audience, particularly during Ramadan, and support their endeavours in achieving sustainability. He emphasised that the festival will feature exhibitions of products from entrepreneurs and project owners alongside a dedicated space for productive families to expand their outreach.

Al Oubad highlighted that the festival serves as a platform to boost small and medium-sized ventures, nurture creative talents, foster a supportive environment for national talent, and innovate effective and sustainable approaches to entrepreneurship.

The festival presents a significant opportunity for participants and visitors from diverse backgrounds to shop for their needs ahead of Eid Al Fitr. It promises engaging artistic performances, Ramadan-themed evenings, cultural and entertainment workshops, and interactive contests. (ANI/WAM)

