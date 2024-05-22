UAE: Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City inaugurates Centre of Innovation and Medical Simulation

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 22 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, a member of the PureHealth network, announced on Tuesday the official opening of its Centre of Innovation and Medical Simulation.

The inauguration was marked by the attendance of dignitaries from Abu Dhabi's Department of Health, SEHA, and partner university hospitals and represents another milestone achievement in the hospital's commitment to shaping the future of healthcare education and setting new benchmarks in the region.

This state-of-the-art facility serves as an advanced medical simulation centre for training healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses, allied health workers, and medical students.

Offering a range of advanced educational experiences, the centre is equipped with a variety of simulation facilities covering basic to complex medical scenarios. These include specialised units for adults, paediatrics and a unique pregnant woman simulation unit, providing realistic, hands-on training across various medical pathologies.

Additionally, the centre features highly advanced endoscopy and ultrasound simulators, as well as simulated burns and trauma management apparatus.

Dr Marwan Alkaabi, SSMC's Acting Chief Executive Officer, said, "As a transformation-orientated organisation, SSMC continues to be at the forefront of adopting state-of-the-art technology, key innovative procedures and techniques to improve the overall patient journey.

"This multidisciplinary educational facility will further enhance SSMC's reputation for setting benchmarks in education and training standards, fostering excellence and ensuring consistency in patient care and service quality."

According to Dr Alkaabi, the hospital's new simulation facility will also be an immediate benefit for the next generation of health care professionals, with SSMC already collaborating with several prestigious universities and teaching hospital partners, in the UAE.

Dr Abdulkarim Saleh, Acting Dean of Education at SSMC, said, "The Centre of Innovation and Medical Simulation is a significant addition to SSMC, as well as the wider medical community.

"With an ongoing commitment to developing the UAE's health care talent, this announcement further demonstrates SSMC's continuing investment in research, education and development, and wider health care vision for the UAE and region," Dr Saleh concluded.

The inauguration of the centre can be seen as another milestone in support of the hospital's existing research and educational capabilities and demonstrates a commitment to delivering life-changing advancements for patients in the UAE and beyond. (ANI/WAM)

