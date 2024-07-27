UAE showcases its pioneering experiences in advanced technology at G20 Labour and Employment Ministers' Meeting in Brazil

Fortaleza [Brazil], July 27 (ANI/WAM): The UAE participated in the G20 Labour and Employment Ministers' Meeting, which concluded in Fortaleza, Brazil, on 26 July, with the aim of addressing the latest international labour market trends.

Speaking at the Forum, Shayma Al Awadhi, Assistant Undersecretary for Communication and International Relations at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), emphasised the critical role of G20 meetings as a platform bringing together influential leaders and decision-makers from around the world to discuss pressing issues amidst rapid global developments, particularly in the world of work, and explore effective strategies to achieve both short and long-term goals, all within effective and innovative regulatory systems, frameworks, and policies. She stressed the importance of cooperation among nations to accelerate technological advancement and ensure efficiency and governance.

Al Awadhi went on to note that the UAE "has made significant strides in investing in advanced technologies, guided by the forward-looking vision of its wise leadership that focuses on embracing cutting-edge technologies, and taking the lead in channelling them towards improving people's lives and offering more streamlined and effective services, as well as utilising technology across all sectors, particularly in human resources and employment, where it can serve to establish more integrated systems."

She showcased the UAE's unique approach and experiences as an exemplary pioneer in developing and adopting advanced technology and artificial intelligence to enhance productivity and efficiency, promote innovation and encourage the use of advanced technologies in industrial systems and solutions, thereby reinforcing the UAE's leadership in driving sustainable industrial development. She emphasised that the UAE had ranked 12th globally on the IMD World Digital Competitiveness ranking in 2023.

The UAE is striving to double the digital economy's contributions to GDP from 9.7 per cent to 19.4 per cent over the next 10 years, she revealed, noting that "the UAE is expected to spend USD 20 billion on digital technologies over the next three years, including IT and telecoms, AI, IoT, blockchain, and robotics."

"Investments in the UAE financial technology sector amounted to USD 1.3 billion, marking an increase of 92 per cent, facilitated by the country's advanced digital infrastructure, as well as its policies and systems that incentivise investment in this vital sector," Al Awadhi continued, highlighting the UAE labour market programmes and initiatives designed to ensure optimal investment in technology, and enhance the wellbeing and quality of life of employers and workers alike.

She highlighted the range of digital services that the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation offers to its clients, including the Wage Protection System (WPS) implemented in collaboration with the UAE Central Bank, which benefits 99 per cent of the country's private-sector workers, in addition to the Smart Inspection System and other technology-based programmes and initiatives.

The UAE also joined the Just Transition Leadership Forum, held as part of the G20 Labour and Employment Ministers' Meeting. The Forum discussed measures to create job opportunities and enhance work conditions to ensure social inclusion and alleviate poverty by ensuring decent work conditions and equal pay for everyone. Additionally, the event included a cultural programme and discussions that explored ways to reduce the gender pay gap, promote diversity in the workplace, and use technology as an optimal tool to improve everyone's lives. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor