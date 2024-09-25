UAE signs agreement to strengthen customs cooperation with United States

Washington, DC [US], September 25 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates and the United States of America signed an agreement today on the sidelines of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's official visit to the US.

The agreement relates to cooperation in customs matters and aims to enhance economic, trade, and customs cooperation, as well as the exchange of customs expertise and information between the two countries.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the UAE by Ali Mohammed Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, and Troy A Miller, Acting Commissioner of US Customs and Border Protection.

Ali Mohammed Al Shamsi stated that the agreement will strengthen the economic partnership between the two nations, increase trade exchange, reduce customs violations and illicit trade, and expand technical customs cooperation through the exchange of information and expertise. It will also raise the level of national competencies through training and exposure to best practices in the customs field.

Al Shamsi added, "Bilateral trade between the two nations continues to grow steadily, fuelled by the depth of our political and economic ties. This growth brings numerous benefits, with a clear focus on strengthening customs relations, expanding the scope of trade, and leveraging best practices to overcome challenges that could hinder the smooth flow of goods along shared supply lines."

He further explained that the significance of signing this cooperation and mutual assistance agreement in customs matters with the United States lies in the UAE's pivotal role as a regional gateway for global trade, and the importance of the US, whose economy remains the largest in the world - as a historical and strategic economic partner for the UAE. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor