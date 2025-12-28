UAE signs cooperation agreement with Norwegian Refugee Council to provide assistance to refugees in East Africa

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 28 (ANI/WAM): The UAE International Aid Agency has signed a cooperation agreement with the Norwegian Refugee Council to provide assistance to refugees in East Africa, with the aim of expanding the scope of humanitarian aid delivered to populations in countries affected by conflicts and supporting host communities for refugees in Ethiopia, Uganda, and other countries in the region.

In the presence of Fatema Khamis Salem Khalfan Al Mazrouei, UAE Ambassador to Norway, the agreement was signed by Rashid Salem Al Shamsi, Executive Director of Logistics Support at the UAE Aid Agency, and Jan Egeland, Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council.

Under the agreement, the UAE will provide a grant of USD 8 million to support humanitarian assistance for refugees in host countries across East Africa.

Al Ameri affirmed "the UAE's commitment to supporting refugees who have been forcibly displaced from their homes in East Africa due to ongoing conflicts, which represent some of the world's worst humanitarian crises. This agreement will help alleviate the suffering of those affected and ensure that essential humanitarian support is delivered swiftly and effectively."

He highlighted the importance of the agreement in leveraging the operational expertise of the Norwegian Refugee Council in assisting displaced people and in providing basic services such as shelter, clean water, sanitation, and education, in addition to offering protection to vulnerable groups, including women and children.

For his part, Jan Egeland said, "We thank the UAE for this support, which will enable us to expand our noble humanitarian work to save the lives of refugee families in need of essential assistance in Ethiopia, Uganda, and other areas of East Africa."

He added, "At a time when global humanitarian funding faces multiple challenges that prevent millions of affected people from accessing humanitarian aid, UAE's support represents an important and vital step toward overcoming these challenges. Our partnership with the UAE embodies the solidarity required to meet growing humanitarian needs and to preserve the dignity of those affected by crises." (ANI/WAM)

