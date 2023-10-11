UAE Space Agency calls on space startups to participate in space startup pitch competition - sustainability for and from space

Dubai [UAE], October 11 (ANI/WAM): In collaboration with Amazon Web Services, Bayanat, and Planet, the UAE Space Agency announced the launch of the Space Startup Pitch Competition - Sustainability for and from Space, as part of the Vista Space Challenge at the Dubai Airshow. Vista is the region's only dedicated platform for startups in the industry. The deadline to apply for the competition is October 19.

The competition's primary goal is to provide startups from across the globe with a platform to showcase groundbreaking solutions aimed at addressing climate change and enhancing the sustainability of Earth's resources through harnessing space technologies. Additionally, it seeks to nurture AI projects dedicated to analyzing space-related data and offering enduring solutions for sustaining space missions, while also addressing environmental challenges here on Earth.

The UAE Space Agency invites startups whose solutions look to combine one or more elements of climate, sustainability, mobility, space situational awareness, and earth observation imagery to meet sustainability goals and environmental challenges.

The competition offers startups an opportunity to pitch their projects by October 19 this year. After which they would be evaluated and shortlisted. Finalists, who will be notified on 23 October, will be asked to deliver a pitch on stage at the Dubai Airshow on 13 November. The top three winners will receive valuable monetary prizes in addition to an ample of benefits:

1. AWS business and technical mentorship from space and startup industry experts with AWS Promotional Credits.

2. UAE Space Agency & Bayanat: Access to the market through Geospatial Analytics Platform/Space Data Centre and the promotion of the innovative solutions during COP28

3. Planet mentorship from space experts, training materials and training for satellite data building algorithm

