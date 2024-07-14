UAE: SPC organises field trips to CNN Arabic for Ithmaar programme trainees

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 14 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Press Club (SPC), which operates under the umbrella of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, organised field visits for students taking part in the 6th edition of the "Ithmaar" media training programme to the headquarters of the CNN Arabic network and the Arabian Radio Network to familiarise them with the media content production process with the aim of providing a live educational experience and of the media industry.

The Ithmaar media trainees, in the age groups of 10-17 years, learned about the various roles in the newsroom and specialised programmes.

A comprehensive explanation of the stages of preparing news radio and television reports was provided to the trainees, who got the opportunity to experience the media processes followed by the eminent national and international media institutions, enhancing their skills with real-time insights.

These visits are a major part of the "Ithmaar" programme methodology and efforts to provide innovative educational experiences, in addition to theoretical workshops to develop trainees' skills and enhance their self-confidence.

The visits are aimed at discovering the professional passion of the trainees, and providing them with the necessary tools for success in their future fields to achieve the Ithmaar programme's objectives in preparing a generation that is aware and capable of making the most of the rapid developments in the field of media.

Ithmaar students were very excited and evinced a great deal of enthusiasm during the whole experience, which opened new horizons of learning for them in the world of media. They lauded the importance and role of the programme in building their critical thinking and analytical skills and enhancing their ability to communicate effectively and convey ideas clearly and accurately.

The Ithmaar programme is part of a series of Sharjah Press Club initiatives aimed at supporting the media sector in the country, empowering children and young people, and preparing them to play an effective role in society.

The sixth edition of Ithmaar includes a number of training workshops conducted by top experts representing leading media and government organisations in the country, including the CNN Arabic Network, Arabian Radio Network, the Sharjah Police General Command, the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, independent senior media and communication professionals and successful former graduates of the Ithmaar programme.

The programme covers various aspects of the media profession, including artificial intelligence journalism, techniques of producing media content, practical applications to simulate newsrooms, and how to produce and publish a newspaper, in addition to the skills of public speaking, the basics of body language, communication skills, dealing with public figures, and methods and skills of design and visual creativity.

The Ithmaar programme agenda also includes a training workshop on security media for children and a training workshop on the art of public speaking and audio recording, including how to create podcasts and photography skills. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor