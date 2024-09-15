UAE sprinter Maryam Karim advances to final of 200-meter race in Arab Junior Athletics Championship

Dubai [UAE], September 15 (ANI/WAM): The UAE National Team sprinter Maryam Karim has advanced to the final of the 200-meter race in the 10th edition of the Arab Junior Athletics Championship (under 18) in Saudi Arabia.

Maryam Karim topped the semi-final competition, which included 7 runners, with a time of 24.67 seconds. She had previously won the gold medal in the 400-meter final.

Athlete Mohammed Ahmed Al-Musaabi achieved fourth place in the 800-meter race after delivering a strong performance in a highly competitive race against elite athletes from several Arab countries.

It is worth mentioning that the championship began on September 12 in Taif, Saudi Arabia, with the participation of about 400 male and female athletes representing 18 countries. The event will conclude tomorrow with the winners' ceremony. (ANI/WAM)

