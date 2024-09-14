UAE Sprinter Maryam Karim claims gold at Arab Junior Athletics Championship

Dubai [UAE], September 14 (ANI/WAM): UAE National Team sprinter Maryam Karim secured a gold medal in the 400-meter final at the Arab Junior Athletics Championship for athletes under 18, held in Saudi Arabia.

Karim's impressive performance, culminating in a final time of 55.09 seconds, followed a dominant display in the qualifying rounds, where she recorded the fastest time of 57.71 seconds.

This gold medal marks the UAE's second podium finish at the championship, following Salem Al-Maqbali's silver medal in shot put.

Major General Dr. Mohammed Al-Murr, President of the Athletics Federation, commended Karim's achievement as a testament to the federation's strategic efforts in developing promising young athletes and preparing them for international competition. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor