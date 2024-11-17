UAE stamps bearing symbols of coexistence on display in 'Treasures of the Wise Men' exhibition in Spain

Malaga [Spain], November 17 (ANI/WAM): The 'Treasures of the Wise Men' exhibition, organised by the Magos Foundation in collaboration with the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity (HCHF), was held on the sidelines of the Forum for Tolerance and Peaceful Coexistence in the city of Malaga, Andalusia, yesterday. The event saw wide attendance from politicians, influencers, artists, media representatives, as well as officials from UNESCO and the United Nations.

The exhibition features several sections, showcasing a variety of artistic styles ranging from traditional to contemporary. Brochures about the Document on Human Fraternity in Spanish were distributed, along with a display of historical stamps from the United Arab Emirates featuring symbols of tolerance and peaceful coexistence. This offered visitors an opportunity to explore the cultural and historical depth of the values of tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Francisco de la Torre, the Governor of Malaga, and Carolina Espana, Minister of Economy of the Government of Andalusia, who expressed their happiness at hosting this important event aimed at highlighting the history of religions in promoting tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

The Higher Committee for Human Fraternity expressed its gratitude for the continuous support from the Spanish side in promoting tolerance and peaceful coexistence. The committee also honoured Governor Francisco de la Torre and Minister Carolina Espana with the committee's appreciation shield. (ANI/WAM)

