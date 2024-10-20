'UAE Stands with Lebanon': Second drive at Dubai Expo City sees 250 tonnes of supplies collected

Dubai [UAE], October 20 (ANI/WAM): In the second week of the "UAE stands with Lebanon" national relief campaign, a second collection drive with the participation of 2,000 volunteers was organised at Exhibition Centre, Dubai Expo City, resulting in the collection of 250 tonnes of relief materials, including food, medicine and shelter equipment.

The total collection in the campaign with the active involvement of UAE charities and agencies so far amounts to about 1,000 tonnes.

The campaign was launched as per the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with the follow-up of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and under the supervision of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chair of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council.

Dubai Cares and the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) organised the event in cooperation with various charitable and humanitarian entities.

Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organisations and Member of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, underscored the UAE's leading global humanitarian role in various countries in need, which carries on the legacy of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the vision of the leadership headed by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Abdullah Ahmed Al Shehhi, CEO, Dubai Cares, explained that the deepening of the crisis and the worsening of hardships including mass exodus in Lebanon necessitated increased support.

He added that the UAE always stood by communities in dire situations and responded speedily to their needs, as currently in Lebanon, reflecting the country's united and empathetic approach to humanitarian issues.

Around 24 Emirati donor institutions participated in collecting relief aid, namely the ERC, Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation for Humanitarian Affairs, Ahmad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for charitable and humanitarian works, Dubai Humanitarian, Dubai Cares, Sharjah Charity International, The Big Heart Foundation, Emirates Foundation, Volunteers.ae, Sharjah Volunteer Centre, Fujairah Charity Association, Watani Al Emarat Foundation, International Charity Organisation, Emirates Charitable Association, Sharjah Charity House, Dar Al Ber Society, Dubai Charity Association, and Day for Dubai. (ANI/WAM)

