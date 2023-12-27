UAE stocks surge, market cap jumps over AED2.84bn

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 27 (ANI/WAM): UAE stocks bolstered their gains on Wednesday, with their market capitalisation rising by over AED2.84 billion.

The market capitalisation of listed stocks grew from AED 3.609 billion yesterday to AED 3.612 trillion by the close of today's trading, divided into AED 2.932 trillion for stocks listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and AED 680.7 billion for stocks listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

DFM saw AED 2.04 billion in market gains, while ADX's stocks logged AED 803.5 million.

Local stocks attracted about AED 1.52 billion in liquidity, split into AED 1.21 billion in Abu Dhabi's market and AED 313.8 million in Dubai's market. Trading involved approximately 762.3 million shares across over 19,700 deals.

The FTSE ADX Growth Market Index (FADGMI) closed higher by 0.1 per cent, rising 9.2 points to settle at 9526.14 points. The FADX 15 index rose by about 0.1 per cent, gaining around 9.5 points to close at 9301.94 points, while DFM's General Index grew by 0.23 per cent or the equivalent of 9.44 points, settling at 4038.32 points. (ANI/WAM)

