UAE strongly condemns stabbing attack in Germany

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 26 (ANI/WAM): The UAE has strongly condemned the stabbing attack in Solingen, Germany, during a festival which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries to innocent people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Germany, and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured. (ANI/WAM)

