UAE: Sultan bin Ahmed graces Sir Bu Nair 24's finale

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 19 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, attended Saturday's evening Sir Bu Nair Festival 24 closing ceremony.

Friday and Saturday saw a plethora of government and community representatives join hands with the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah (EPAA) to host the festival.

During his visit to the festival's supplementary exhibition, Sheikh Sultan appreciated the event's major accomplishments and the offerings of the participating organisations in maritime and environmental protection. The organisers outlined exhibits related to maritime history, biodiversity, and conservation initiatives.

The Deputy Ruler of Sharjah attended the festival's closing ceremony and appreciated the many events and activities on offer, including exhibitions of marine heritage, Jet Ski performances, and talks regarding Sir Bu Nair Island's significance. He thanked everyone who helped make the Sir Bu Nair Festival a success, paying tribute to the attendees, sponsors, and volunteers.

Representatives from the Sharjah Police General Command, the Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, the Sharjah Sports Council, the Sharjah International Marine Sports Club, and the General Directorate of Civil Defence were among the many government institutions in the Emirate of Sharjah that attended the festival.

Various government and private entities are offering their support and sponsorship to ensure the festival is conducted at the highest level, including the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, Sharjah Coop, Sharjah Driving Institute, and Zulal Water.

The first day of the festival featured numerous focused activities, including sports and tourism-related events. There was a volleyball match, a tug-of-war, kayaking, an obstacle course marathon, and a marathon race.

Two guided excursions to Sir Bu Nair Island Reserve highlighted the reserve's biodiversity, beautiful scenery, and ecological significance; one of the trips was an evening excursion for viewing sea turtle hatching.

On day two, there was a fishing contest, a jet ski show, a guest speaker talking about marine legacy, and a theatrical production about maritime heritage.

Water sports, such as kayaking, were available during the two-day event, as were an e-games league and environmental cultural contests. Food carts stationed throughout the island catered to the hunger of athletes, spectators, and tourists.

Attending the closing ceremony along with the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah were Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah; Khalid Jassim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA); Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA); Tariq Saeed Allay, Director-General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB); Hassan Yacoub Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of Sharjah Media Council; a number of senior officials and representatives of participating government agencies. (ANI/WAM)

