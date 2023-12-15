UAE: Sultan bin Ahmed opens third edition of Sharjah Events Festival

Sharjah [UAE], December 15 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council opened today the third edition of Sharjah Events Festival, organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau.

Being held once again under the slogan, 'See Sharjah', the 4-day Sharjah Events Festival offers a rich bouquet of thrilling, entertaining, and educationally informative activities and contests and will run until Sunday, December 17, at Al Majaz Amphitheatre in Sharjah.

In addition to various engaging and entertaining activities targeting both young and old, the Festival will also feature valuable humanitarian participation from the Sharjah Charity International, which will continue its aid campaign for the people of Gaza in Palestine. Some 100 boxes will be strategically placed throughout the Festival venue to collect donations from visitors for the besieged people of Gaza.

More than 30 government, semi-government and private sector institutions and organisations are taking part in the Sharjah Events Festival to welcome young people, adolescents and all members of families with a variety of thrilling activities, engaging performances and insightful workshops.

The Festival venue, Al Majaz Amphitheatre and its various stands and platforms in the heart of Khalid Lagoon, have been festooned with bright and attractive colors and lighting, transforming Al Majaz Island into a carnival spreading all-round joy and happiness.

The exciting agenda of Sharjah Events Festival this year offers wholesome fun for the whole family and a distinct creative and entertaining space celebrating humanity and positive social messages. (ANI/WAM)

