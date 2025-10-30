UAE: Sultan bin Hamdan inspects final preparations for launch of Sheikh Zayed Festival 2025-2026 in Al Wathba

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 30 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and under the supervision of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the Organising Committee of the Sheikh Zayed Festival announced the completion of all preparations for the launch of the new 2025-2026 season. The festival will be held from November 1, 2025, to March 22, 2026, at Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President, Chairman of the Camel Racing Federation, and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the Sheikh Zayed Festival, conducted an inspection visit to the festival site in Al Wathba to review the final preparations ahead of the official opening. He was accompanied by Humaid bin Saeed Al Neyadi, Director of the Office of the Chairman of the Presidential Court and Vice Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee, along with representatives from partner and supporting government and private entities. The delegation reviewed the various contributions made by participating organizations toward the success of this year's edition through pavilions, initiatives, and interactive programs.

During the tour, Sheikh Sultan was briefed on the final touches for the launch of the new season and the wide array of new activities and programs being introduced for the first time. The refreshed vision for this edition reinforces the festival's position as a global cultural gathering and a leading family entertainment destination in the region.

Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan extended his highest appreciation and gratitude to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his generous patronage of the festival, and to Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, for his continued guidance and support. He affirmed that the festival embodies the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in preserving the UAE's national identity and cultural heritage.

For his part, Hamid Saeed Al Niyadi also conveyed his deepest gratitude to the UAE leadership for their ongoing support, noting that this year's edition will witness an increase in the number of participating countries and an expansion in the international pavilions that showcase diverse cultures and civilizations from around the world.

Abdullah Mubarak Al Muhairi, Acting Director General of the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority; and member of the Supreme Organising Committee, stated that the Sheikh Zayed Festival has become a global event eagerly anticipated by audiences each year. He confirmed that the 2025-2026 edition will feature thousands of cultural, heritage, and artistic activities catering to all age groups, offering visitors opportunities to engage with the authentic Emirati heritage alongside the cultures of participating nations.

He emphasised that the Sheikh Zayed Festival holds a distinguished position on the global festival map as a platform for intercultural exchange, noting that this year's edition will include numerous new additions designed to enrich the visitor experience and enhance diversity.

The festival continues to present a series of annual events that have become a hallmark of its programme and a highlight eagerly awaited by visitors every year for their traditional character and variety of experiences that reflect the festival's unique identity. These include the Union Parade, held in early December, and the Heritage Village, which showcases traditional Emirati life through crafts and folk performances, in addition to the UAE Fountain, which features state-of-the-art musical and light shows.

The festival will also host the UAE's 54th National Day celebrations, with cultural and entertainment activities that reflect the nation's journey, as well as New Year's Eve celebrations featuring grand fireworks and drone shows. Weekly fireworks displays every Saturday evening and concerts by leading Arab and international artists will further enhance the festive atmosphere.

He added that this year's edition will include several new attractions designed for different community segments, such as the Al Wathba Winterland Amusement Park, which offers a variety of family rides and experiences including roller coasters and a haunted house, and the Al Wathba Boulevard, which features a selection of local, Arab, and international restaurants and cafes. In addition, the Courtyard Al Wathba will bring together a wide range of global cuisines. This season will also feature the introduction of new specialized activities such as a bowling hall and an ice-skating rink.

Furthermore, the festival will host special events during the holy month of Ramadan, including cultural activities, traditional markets, and Eid Al-Fitr celebrations. Enhancements have also been made to the Animal Wonders Zone, offering both educational and entertaining experiences for all ages. The festival's international pavilions will feature participation from more than 22 countries across various continents, with several new nations joining for the first time this season.

He concluded by noting that visitors of all age groups will enjoy a variety of unique experiences through an extensive program of events, performances, workshops, and competitions suitable for all family members. He added that the festival provides numerous services and facilities designed to ensure a smooth and comfortable visitor experience, offering a truly global cultural, heritage, and entertainment atmosphere across all its venues and areas. (ANI/WAM)

