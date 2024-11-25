UAE: Tanweer Festival concludes in Sharjah

Sharjah [United Arab Emirates], November 25 (ANI/WAM): The debut edition of Tanweer Festival has concluded with a spectacular finale that left the 6,000+ attendees spellbound, providing an unforgettable journey of cultural enlightenment, artistic expression, and shared humanity over three magical days.

Set against the historic and dramatic backdrop of Sharjah's Mleiha desert, the festival's concluding day was the perfect crescendo to a weekend brimming with music, art, poetry, and immersive experiences for all who attended.

From November 22 to 24, the majestic natural environment of Mleiha played host to the first edition of Tanweer Festival meticulously curated by visionary founder Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi inviting festival goers on a truly immersive journey under the Rumi themed concept of "Timeless Echoes of Love and Light."

For those who ventured to this first-of-its-kind festival in the region, the slogan "Your Journey Begins Here" echoed a joyous celebration that transformed a weekend into a profound exploration of the self, of culture and sustainability, and of humanity's shared connection.

Reflecting on the journey that was Tanweer Festival, visionary founder Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi encapsulated the festival's spirit with deep gratitude and pride: "Tanweer Festival has proven to be a powerful movement, and an everlasting testament to our shared humanity, transcending all boundaries through the love of creativity, thought, and connection to heritage and nature.

As we stood amidst one of the prominent cradles of humankind; our beloved Mleiha region; we witnessed how the echoes of love and light resonated far beyond these three transcendent days, reaffirming our boundless ability to connect, uplift, and enlighten one another. I am immensely proud of what we have created together and deeply thankful to every soul that joined us on this journey. Together, we have shown that our unity and creativity can light the way for a more compassionate, sustainable, and conscious world." (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor